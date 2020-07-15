Deepika Padukone's soft smile and no makeup look in these throwback PHOTOS is worth a glimpse

Deepika Padukone's sans makeup look wins our hearts in a few throwback pictures that we have come across on social media. Check them out.

is someone who doesn’t need any introduction. The stunning diva who made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om with 2007 has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable actresses in the film industry. Apart from her acting skills, the diva is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, style, and perfection. We get proof for the same through her social media timeline in which she keeps on sharing numerous stuff.

As we speak of this, we have come across a few rare throwback pictures of the Chhapaak actress in which she looks undeniably beautiful. Deepika is seen wearing a white floral outfit and ties up her hair as can be seen in the pictures. But what grabs our attention here is her soft smile and sweet expressions that are sure to melt anyone’s hearts. Moreover, the actress opts for a no-makeup look and flaunts a maroon lip colour.

Check out the throwback pictures below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak that was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actress will be collaborating with hubby again for the sports drama titled ’83 helmed by Kabir Khan. Deepika is also a part of another project by Shakun Batra that features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As of now, the stunning diva is enjoying her quarantine break with Ranveer Singh the glimpses of which she has been sharing on social media too.

