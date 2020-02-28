Deepika Padukone's style in Shakun Batra film to resemble her statment outfits from Cocktail?

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for upcoming film with Shakun Batra, and well, it looks like this one is going to have some more fashionable outfits like Cocktail.

is one of those actresses who has brought about some of the most iconic style statements alive and while we can definitely trace her journey of getting better with every outfit change and giving out major fashion inspiration, films like Tamasha, and Cocktail have seen the actress at her fashionable best. On the red carpet or at the airport, she always has her A-game on, but it is equally true for what she brings on the table as far as her films are concerned.

And now, reports have it that the actress will be styled by Anaita Shroff for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra, and reports reveal that the two are excited for the same. Anaita has styled DP for Cocktail and so, shades of Veronica's sense of fashion will be visible with this role she is about to take on, and in fact, some looks are in the process. And given the fact that Veronica from Cocktail went on to become quite the fashion icon, we are all looking forward to a new one for some inspiration with her upcoming film.

(ALSO READ: PHOTO: Deepika Padukone high on fashion & beaming with joy is every reason to help driving mid week blues away)

The actress is going to co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the movie directed by Batra, and it is slated for a release on February 12, 2021. The actress will also be seen in The Intern, the announcement of which came some time ago.

Credits :TOI

Read More