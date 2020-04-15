Deepika Padukone's tan jumpsuit from Bigg Boss promotions continues to be a complete favourite

Deepika Padukone is a total diva and there is no denying that. While we can never appreciate her enough, this jumpsuit of hers is one of our favourites.

Both of them have been updating fans with what are they up to amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. However, something that continues to have us in awe of her is her outfits and one of our favourites is the one which she pulled off on host 's Bigg Boss 13. Deepika's sense of fashion has been one that has evolved over the years and well, we continue to love her looks from before because why not?

DP is a total diva and there is no denying that. While we can never appreciate her enough, this jumpsuit of hers is one of our favourites. She put together a super classy look that saw her keep it casual and yet stylish. Deepika's style has been one that isn't ever OTT but when the occasion is right, she can pull off the fanciest of looks. We all remember that lime green outfit from Cannes last year, don't we? But today, here's the outfit we are crushing on.

Check out Deepika Padukone's outfit we are talking about?

Meanwhile, Deepika has currently been having a fun time at home and she has also kickstarted this fun series of photos that she is calling 'productivity in the time of COVID 19' and so far, she has cleaned her cupboard, done some workouts, indulged in healthy foods, and so many other things.

