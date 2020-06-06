Deepika Padukone's throwback boomerang video has her clueless about what she was up to; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is back at it once again as she shares yet another throwback video from an event she attended, but this one is only funnier. Check it out here.

seems to have invaded her video gallery on her phone and hence, she has been sharing all these fun videos from all the events and BTS scenes from when she got ready. It was recently that the actress shared a video from Cannes 2019 and we sure couldn't get enough of it. And today, she shared a fun boomerang video from yet another event she attended but this one looks like it is from the BTS of her photoshoot.

Deepika seemed to be going all our with funny actions as she danced up and down with adorable expressions, and her caption manages to explain it for us just right. Deepika wrote, "I have zero recollection of what I was thinking..." Deepika is seen wearing a tulle gown and the candy floss pink makes the three-tiered gown look better. Complementing the tulle is a black strapless top along with a band that ran through her chest, making it look like off-shoulder sleeves. She had minimal accessories for the outfit, making it look elegant and stunning.

Check out Deepika Padukone's boomerang video here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and up ahead, the actress has a rather interesting line up of films, however, everything is on hold right now given the lockdown and the Coronavirus outbreak. In fact, it is also being said that Deepika has been listening to new scripts while at home and she has been attending meetings for not just script readings, but also for new projects.

