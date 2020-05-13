Deepika Padukone's throwback photo in an all while traditional look will make you go weak in the knees

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone has made heads turn with her sultry looks and stylish outfits. The actress is also known to add her personal touch to the outfits she chooses for her outings.

The Bollywood actress looks ethereal in an all-white traditional look. The white desi outfit donned by the Chhapaak actress looks breath-taking. The sultry diva Deepika Padukone is known to ace her fashion statements no matter what the occasion is. Be it her red carpet look or a casual outfit, Deepika Padukone puts her best foot forward with her chic outfits. The stunning actress is nailing her traditional look in a white coloured ethnic outfit. The Chennai Express actress is seen donning a pair of spectacular looking jewellery to compliment her traditional look.

This throwback picture of the Piku actress will surely make you go weak in the knees. The gorgeous Deepika Padukone has made heads turn with her sultry looks and stylish outfits. The actress is also known to add her personal touch to the outfits she chooses for her outings be it in India or internally. The actress has made some path-breaking fashion statement at the red carpets of international events. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in some interesting projects. The Bajirao Mastani actress will be seen in the Hollywood remake of the film titled The Intern.

Check out Deepika Padukone's picture:

Currently, the actress is spending time at home with husband amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Deepika makes sure she shares a glimpse of her life under lockdown. Deepika Padukone is spending time learning the piano. She also shared a beautiful picture of her piano on her Instagram handle.

Credits :instagram

