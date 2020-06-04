Deepika Padukone's throwback video from the Cannes green room will make you miss her red carpet looks; WATCH

Deepika Padukone shared a throwback video from the Cannes green room as she gets all dancy and laughing. Check out the video she shared right ere.

One can never stress enough as to just how much social media has been quite the cure for o many of us, primarily because it helps us keep up with some positivity and of course, we get to see some unseen videos and throwbacks from our favourite celebrities. What else are Thursdays for after all, if not for this? And the latest throwback that we came across today is one from .

Deepika took to social media today as she went on to share a throwback video from her times at the Cannes 2019 just before she walked the red carpet. It looks like this one is from the day she wore that lime green outfit, stunning everyone with her out of the box look, just like always. Deepika is dancing her way through while she enjoys her time in the green room and if anything, this makes us want to see her back on the red carpet.

Check out Deepika Padukone's throwback video here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, one of the finest releases in 2020. The movie was one of the most awaited films this year, however, it failed to make numbers at the box office but received a lot of love from the audiences. Up ahead, Deepika has multiple film releases lined up, and in fact, she has also been listening to new scripts while in quarantine due to the lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

