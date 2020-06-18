  1. Home
Deepika Padukone's uninterrupted sea view from Mumbai home on a rainy day is all things perfect

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a picture from her balcony which paints a pretty picture of the maximum city.
Mumbai
The monsoon has truly arrived in the city of Mumbai and looks like Deepika Padukone is ready with her camera to capture the city's beauty on a gloomy day. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture from her balcony which paints a pretty picture of the maximum city. Mumbai witnessed heavy showers all day on Thursday and the actress made share to capture the beauty on her phone and share it with her fans. 

In the photo, the Arabian sea can be seen in the distance as well as the city's famed Bandra-Worli sea link. The uninterrupted sea view will make you wish if you could spend all of monsoon simply enjoying the rains from Deepika's balcony. Sharing the photo, Deepika captioned it, "Maximum City... #nofilter."

Check out the photo shared by Deepika Padukone below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maximum City... #nofilter

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Isn't the view simply stunning?

Recently, Deepika has reignited talks around mental heath and depression after the tragic loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress flagged the importance of mental heath with a series of posts on social media. Mourning Sushant's demise, Deepika had earlier said, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#youarenotalone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

