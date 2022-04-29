Deepika Padukone's Venice holiday with sister and mum was all about gelato and canal rides; See Pics

Deepika Padukone has taken a much needed break from her hectic international commitments. The actress, who is all set to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year as a coveted jury member, took a quick vacay with her mum Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. For their holiday, the three women went to Italy's famous canal city Venice.

With canal rides being the only mode of transport, needless to say, Deepika Padukone and her family took several canal rides as they explored the city. Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a series of aesthetically-filtered photos from her vacay and gave a glimpse into all the fun.

From indulging in burgers and the famous gelato of Venice, Deepika also soaked in the history of the Renaissance and gothic palaces. Sharing the photos, Deepika wrote, "Venice Photo Dump." Looks like the holiday was a much needed one for the actress before she begins work on Cannes.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos from Venice:

The Cannes Film Festival will begin on 17 May this year and the Jury President as well as the competition member jury will be selecting Palme d’Or honors 2022. Deepika Padukone is a member of the jury and will be sharing the stage with film persons from across the globe.

On the work front, Deepika has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan lined up as well as Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shows up in all things Louis Vuitton for the gala dinner hosted by the said brand in Venice