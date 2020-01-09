Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU leads to Chhapaak actor's promotional video for Skill India being dropped?

Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU has created a stir on social media, and now, it seems to have affected the promotions of Chhapaak as well. Here's what we know.

paid a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 7, 2020, two days ahead of her next film Chhapaak's release. While the actress was in the capital for promotions of her upcoming film, the actress also made it a point to visit the students and she expressed her solidarity with them after the masked mob attacks on Sunday night (January 5). And while the actress has left social media divided in their opinion about the her visit, reports now claim that her promotion video for the Ministry of Skill Development has been dropped.

A statement from the Ministry was issued regarding the same, and it said, "As part of regular process under communication and promotional activity for Skill India, the team keeps getting ideas from media houses and organisations to cross promote each other. The production team had approached Skill India for promoting the subject of the film. In lieu of the same, the actors from the movie had met some acid attack survivors and specially-abled candidates from our ecosystem which are also Skill India beneficiaries inspiring them to do better in life. However, there is no formal engagement with the related party. Ministry does not assign any such stuff it is National Skill Development Authority they are the ones who take the final call."

Meanwhile, the reports further state that Deepika's promotional video saw the actress talk about acid attack survivors and Skill India, and in fact, the portal also claims that they have seen the video which has her talk about equal opportunities for all the citizens of the country, which stems from her film, Chhapaak.

