Deepika Padukone's winter fashion game is on point as she arrives at Mumbai airport: WATCH

Deepika Padukone is a prominent actress in the film industry. She not only impresses her fans and followers with her acting chops but also captivates everyone with her fantastic fashion selections. Recently, the Fighter actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking super duper stylish.

Deepika Padukone makes a stylish appearance at the airport

On November 29, Deepika Padukone was seen serving some major airport style goals as the actress amped up her winter fashion game in casual yet stylish outfit.

The actress was seen wearing a red colored woolen jacket over a white high-neck top paired with black colored jeans and brown boots. She sported sunglasses, carried a brown purse, and had styled her hair loose as she walked towards the security check.

About Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, portraying the character of Aishwarya Rathore. She has several upcoming projects, including the film 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where she stars opposite Hrithik Roshan.

At the same time, she is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and the shooting for the film began last Saturday. It is said that she will portray the role of Ajay Devgn's sister in the movie.

About the Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

Fighter, co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, who recently achieved success with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and others. The movie is part of a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to hit theaters next year on Republic Day. Initially slated for a September 2023 release, the film was delayed due to challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

On October 4, Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the team of Fighter had wrapped up the Italy shoot schedule. He wrote, “And it’s a schedule wrap!” Afterward, the director posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the movie, showing numerous Air Force officers in uniform seated along both sides of a long table.

