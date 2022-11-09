Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam clock 15 years in Bollywood; fans recall their popular films which you shouldn't miss

Saawariya, though did not perform well at the box office, Ranbir and Sonam did not let this setback last for long and are now amongst the most popular actors in the industry. Deepika Padukone’s debut film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside her and it was a hit at the box office back then. Deepika too, with sheer hardwork and determination, is now one of the highest-paid and the most popular Bollywood actor.

Time flies! We can’t believe that it has been 15 years since popular Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor , Ranbir Kapoor , and Deepika Padukone made their debut in the film industry. While Ranbir and Sonam made their debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya, Deepika on the other hand made her debut in Farah Khan Kunder’s film Om Shanti Om.

As time progressed, the acting skills of these actors got polished with time. Check out some of the popular films of these actors.

Sonam Kapoor’s Popular films

Neerja (2016)

Neerja is a thriller film directed by Ram Madhvani. The film stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. This film won 2 awards at the 64th National Film Awards - Best Feature Film in Hindi and Special Mention (Kapoor). The story is based on the life of Neerja, a flight attendant who risks her life to save the passengers in the plane from terrorists.

I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

I Hate Luv Storys marked Sonam Kapoor’s first commercially successful film at the box office. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra and starred Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. It earned over Rs 66 crores at the global level back then.

Padman (2018)

Pad Man is directed by R. Balki and featured Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. The storyline is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore who dreams of making pads easily accessible to the women of the country. This film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Popular films

Rockstar (2011)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in key roles. The film revolves around a man named Jordan and his journey to becoming a successful Rockstar. During his journey, he falls in love with Heer (as essayed by Nargis). Have a look at this movie today.

Barfi (2012)

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi! is a romantic comedy drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor in lead role, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz. Set in 1970s Darjeeling and Kolkata, the film chronicles around the life of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson, a deaf-mute young boy who develops a special bond with two young women Shruti Ghosh and Jhilmil Chatterjee The film was selected as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination for the 85th Academy Awards.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

One of the most popular films of the decade, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal supporting roles. The story revolves around Naina Talwar and Kabir Thapar who meet during a trekking trip and how their love story develops over the years.

Deepika Padukone’s Popular films

Chennai Express (2013)

Chennai Express is a pure action comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mithaiwala, a man who accidentally boards a train and journeys from Mumbai to Rameswaram with the daughter of a local don, played by Deepika Padukone. The full-filled jokes and the crackling chemistry are surely going to be enjoyed by many.

Piku (2015)

Piku is a classic comedy-drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. It stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. Bachchan won his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards. The story chronicles around a man and his problem with constipation. Do have a look at this brilliantly narrated film.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles and is based on Nagnath S. Inamdar's Marathi novel Rau. The storyline essays about the life of Maratha ruler Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife, Mastani. This film won 7 National Film Awards, including Best Direction (Bhansali) and Best Supporting Actress (Azmi).

We hope that Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone continue to rise and shine in their career ahead!

