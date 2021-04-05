Deepika & Ranveer to Anushka & Virat, throwback to when celebs lit a candle as a symbol of hope during COVID

Last year, on April 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for all citizens to light diyas, candles, torches and more and show solidarity in fight against COVID 19. Here's a look back at how Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more joined in.

Today, it has been a year to the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all the citizens of India to come together and light a candle, Diya or torch and show their solidarity in the fight against the Coronavirus. Last year, these days, a lockdown was put in place owing to the COVID 19 cases spike, and hence, to unite all, 9 Baje, 9 Minute was called for by PM Modi. Today marks a year to the day when even stars like , , , Virat Kohli, , , , and others joined in solidarity with the nation and spread hope by lighting up lamps, diyas, and more with their loved ones.

One year hence, we are still battling the COVID 19 crisis and a second wave has hit the nation too. However, amid this, we decided to take you back to 2020 when Btowners joined together to instill hope in people that we'll overcome this.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The couple came out on their balcony and looked out as the blackout in the basked in the glow of the candles and diyas. Ranveer and Deepika too lit up a candle as they stood in solidarity with the nation.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple shared photos on social media as they lit up their balcony. Anushka also revealed that she had made a habit to light a diya everyday and as she and Virat lit up the diyas, they prayed for everyone.

3. , Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya lit up Diyas at a temple in their house garden and posed for photos together. The trio was seen matching their attire in white as they joined everyone in fight against COVID 19.

4. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt also joined everyone in solidarity with beau Ranbir Kapoor as they both stood out in their balcony with candles in their hand. The Raazi star also shared a sweet anecdote about power cut as she joined others in the fight against COVID 19.

5. , Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon

also held up a candle to the sky and joined PM Narendra Modi's 9 Baje, 9 Minute initiative last year against COVID 19. The Khiladi Kumar tried to send out a positive message of hope with his note. On the other handle, Bollywood actresses Kriti and Katrina also lit up candles and joined all in solidarity as the nation geared up to tackle COVID 19 crisis last year.

6. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B also joined other stars in lighting up a torch to the sky as a part of 9 Baje, 9 Minute. The superstar's photo went viral on social media as he held up a torch to the sky at his bungalow. He also shared a poem that his father wrote with the photos. He wrote, "T 3492 -" है अँधेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना कब माना है " ... another epic poem of my Father .. and how visionary it has proven tonight .. for the #9PM9minute call ..Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow .. on video !!"

7.

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to light up diyas with her entire family. The star also penned a note along with the video. She wrote, "Lighting the not only as an appreciation for first responders, but also as a sign that ‘this too shall pass’. In this time of self-isolation — when the anxiety of loneliness is at its peak— it is important to keep the fire burning, and remember that we are all in this together."

8. , Vicky Kaushal,

Karan Johar went to his rooftop with his kids Yash and Roohi and shared a video of how the entire city looked. His kids held up phone torches along with his mom Hiroo Johar and joined everyone in solidarity. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of candles lit up as he joined everyone in 9 Baje, 9 Minute. Arjun Kapoor also shared a photo of himself holding a candle. He wrote, "The darkest nights produce the brightest stars.Together, we shall overcome !!!#9MinutesForIndia."

9.

Gauri Khan shared a video of little AbRam going in the balcony of Mannat with a candle in his hand and joining everyone across the nation in the fight against COVID 19. The photo of and Gauri's youngest son left fans in awe.

10. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

Dostana 2 co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also joined in the 9 Baje, 9 Minute call by PM Narendra Modi. Kartik shared a photo on his Instagram story holding a Diya while Janhvi was seen holding a candle in her hand.

