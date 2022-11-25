Deepika, Ranveer REACT on Alia-Ranbir naming their daughter Raha; Priyanka Chopra has a sweet message

November 24, 2022, was a special day for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans as the celebrity couple unveiled the name of their baby— ‘Raha’. 2022 is indeed a special year for Brahmastra actors as they both tied the knot in April this year and recently, on November 6, were blessed with a baby girl. Adding up, their film Brahmastra became the highest-grossing film of 2022 with over Rs 400 crore collection globally.

Taking to their Instagram, the couple shared that their daughter has been named Raha and elaborated on what it means. She wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meaningsâ€¦ Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. (sic)”.

Alia added, “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. (sic)”

Soon after the couple dropped the post, several family members of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Kareena Kapoor reacted to the development by pouring in their heartfelt messages.

However, what caught our attention was Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s sweet comment. In the comments section, she wrote, “God Bless Raha” with heart-eyed emoji.

Alia Bhatt’s post also earned likes from actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Vicky Kaushal as well.