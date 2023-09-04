Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin starrer Goldfish screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Details inside

Kalki Koechlin, who gave one of the wonderful performances in Zoya Aktar's Gully Boy, made a comeback on the big screen after a long gap of four years. In her new film Goldfish, she is seen sharing the screen with veteran actress Deepti Naval. Undoubtedly, the film has won the hearts of critics and the audience as well. In fact, the movie was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 3rd.

Pushan Kripalani's helmed Goldfish was recently screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Films Division Auditorium in Delhi. The film was shown on September 3rd, two days after its release in theatres.

Ever since the film made its way into the headlines, it has been gathering praise for its susceptible storytelling and standout performances by the artists.

In fact, at a special screening for the family of Alzheimer's & Related Disorders Society Of India, Deepti Naval shared, "When it comes to portraying the character in the film, the sentiments are almost the same when it comes to the mother-daughter equation in reel and real life. The relatability with the role in Goldfish came from my own lived experiences with my mother who had Alzheimer’s for many years before she passed away. I saw her go down that route and it was painful to see someone that brilliant, articulate and so in command of her life. As much as the film seems about dementia and caregiving of the elderly in society, I rather look at the film about an estranged mother-daughter relationship who start off on the wrong foot but gradually reconcile in the face of challenges.”

Speaking about the film, it is a multi-layered and delicate movie that presents the mother-daughter relationship while dealing with dementia. The film is in English language and showcases a beautiful balance between craft and heart.

The story is written by Arghya Lahiri and Pushan Kripalani while it is produced by Amit Saxena's Splendid Films. Furthermore, it is presented by Anurag Kashyap.

In the film, Deepti Naval portrays Sadhana Tripathi, a fiercely independent woman who has charted her own path for many years. Meanwhile, Kalki Koechlin takes on the role of Anamika Fields, Sadhana's daughter, affectionately known as Miku to her mother and as Ana to her neighbors and friends. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Anamika returns after an extended absence, triggered by an incident that left her mother in distress.

Along with Deepti and Kalki, the film which also featured Gordon Warnecke, Rajit Kapoor, Shanaya Rafaat, and others, was released in theatres on September 1st.

