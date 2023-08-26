Deepti Naval reveals she agreed to do Goldfish without reading the script: 'If Kalki Koechlin has said yes…’

Veteran actress Deepti Naval, who is best known for her roles in Chashme Buddoor, Saath Saath, and Angoor, is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Goldfish. In the movie, she will be seen essaying the role of a woman coping with dementia. The movie also stars Kalki Koechlin in the lead role. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Deepti opened up about how she waits for films where she gets the opportunity to portray “strong but sensitive” characters.

Deepti Naval on working in Goldfish

Speaking with The Indian Express, Deepti Naval shared that working in the film was “cathartic” because she has seen her mother go through dementia. At the same time, the actress also shared that she saw her mother trying to deal with memory loss and repeating things, and not knowing whether she already had shared something or not. Therefore, during the interview, Deepti revealed that her reference for this role came from her mother.

Interestingly, Naval also shared that when she heard about Kalki Koechlin being a part of the film where she’ll be playing the role of her daughter, she readily said yes to Goldfish. This was because according to the actress if Kalki had said yes to the script, it was bound to be a “decent and meaningful film”.

When asked what Deepti Naval looks out for while signing a film, she said, “Yes, I keep looking. I don’t want to play any typical roles. I keep looking for my age group characters that are well-defined, not the stereotypical, run-of-the-mill roles. In today’s time a lot of interesting roles are being written for older women, and it is a very exciting time. I have been holding back because I was looking for something that I have not done before. I had to refrain from signing many roles, which seemed familiar and done to death.”

Advertisement

What does Deepti Naval think of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani?

During the interview, when asked if Deepti has watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she replied with a big yes. The 71-year-old actress said, “Yes! I saw it in the theatre, and I enjoyed it so much. It gave me such a high when, in the end, Ranveer (Singh) just sort of emerged from the back, dancing in that red outfit. I was almost like hooting for him. I was so excited in the theatre, sitting there, wanting to whistle and scream. It is a film that makes many little points which are very relevant in today’s time. It is a well-thought-out film.”

Towards the end of the conversation, the Listen… Amaya actress shared that her motivation to do films remains the same as Deepti is always up for doing “good,” and “well-defined” roles. She also said, “I wait for a layered, complex, strong but sensitive, dynamic character. I have always played strong women, but now it is time to have some more fun.”

Goldfish starring Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin, Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke, Bharti Patel, Tilottama, and others is all set to release on the big screens on September 1.

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli, here's a list