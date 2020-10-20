Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack, assures she is 'perfectly fine now'

According to a report in IANS, Naval suffered a heart attack in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Read on to know more details.

The year 2020 has seen some some serious unrest in Bollywood. On Tuesday, it was widely reported that actress Deepti Naval who recently suffered a heart attack has undergone angioplasty. According to a report in IANS, Naval suffered a heart attack in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. While she has been in the hospital since then, Deepti underwent angioplasty at the Fortis hospital in Mohali on early Tuesday.

The doctors treating her informed that her condition is now stable. She suffered the first heart attack on Sunday and was brought to the hospital in a cardiac care ambulance late Monday. Her condition was stable and will likely be discharged soon, a doctor told IANS. The actress had been staying at her cottage in Manali for quite some time.

However, after going angioplasty, the actress seems to be doing better now, She told PTI, "It was a heart symptom That’s true (about the angioplasty) and I’m perfectly fine now." Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Deepti had shared a poem on Instagram which she had written back in the day when she was fighting depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Deepti Naval made her debut with Shyam Benegal's 1978 film Junoon. She starred in several Hindi films and gave memorable performances in movies like Chashme Buddoor, Angoor, Shriman Shrimati and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in recent years. She also had was seen in Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven.

Here's wishing Deepti Naval a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt's family member shares an assuring health update about the actor's cancer battle

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×