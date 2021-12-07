DeepVeer to Virushka: Celeb couples who had special clauses for guests to attend their wedding

It is the happy month of December and it also marks the beginning of the wedding season here in India. Every other day some or the other couple are tying the knot. Well, amongst these happy couples are one of Bollywood’s most-secretive couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as well. These two are all set to become Mr and Mrs and the pre-wedding festivities will begin from today, December 7 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. From the past couple of days, we all have been hearing news about the guests having to follow a number of protocols if they have to attend the wedding. From signing an NDA clause to no phones allowed at the venue to special name codes given to the guests, you must have come across different clauses. But let us tell you that this is not the first celebrity wedding where the guests have been made to follow rules for attending it.

From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, here are the list of celebrity weddings and the clauses that the guests were made to follow in order to be a part of the celebrations.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was one of the biggest weddings of that year. The much-in-love couple tied the knot at Villa Del Balbiano at Lake Como in Italy. Reportedly, guests at their wedding had to be colour coordinated. Not only their families but even the waiters had been requested to follow the colour scheme of the day. Also, the couple had zeroed down on Versace cutlery and the dishes that the chefs would be preparing would not be repeated anywhere else. In fact, the couple had reportedly signed a bond with the caterers and chefs about these special recipes that were served at their wedding.

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha in January this year. The wedding happened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and it comes as no surprise that the couple had reportedly made a RT-PCR test compulsory for all the guests attending their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a classic example of when ‘Desi meets Videsi’. Their wedding was a grand affair too. At that time Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that PeCee and Nick wanted to keep their wedding as the most coveted affair. Due to this, no cellphones had been allowed inside the wedding ceremonies. Also, massive security had been hired to prevent any gate crashers. Also, the guests who had been invited to the wedding had received personal calls and had been asked to sign a confidentiality clause.

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli

Married on December 11, 2017, the couple shocked the world by releasing their wedding photos on their respective social media. The ceremony which took place at Borgo Finocchieto villa in Italy was beefed up with security with only friends and family allowed at the venue, as per a report from Filmi Beat. The guests were reportedly asked to not click any pictures at the ceremony and were made to follow a strict no-phone policy.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 1: Kabir Khan to Sharvari, guests arrive for celebration