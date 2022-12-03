Deewaar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and more: Shashi Kapoor’s films to binge-watch this weekend

Shashi Kapoor, the veteran actor still lives on in the hearts of audiences, with his iconic performances in many evergreen films. The actor-producer was born as the youngest son of legendary actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor. He was originally named Balbir Raj Kapoor, but later adopted the stage name Shashi Raj Kapoor after he made his acting debut. He was a renowned child artist and has played the younger version of his brother Raj Kapoor in many films. Later, he worked as an assistant director for a few years, before making his debut as a leading name under the screen name Shashi Kapoor in 1962, with the movie Dharmaputra. The actor later established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of Hindi cinema and appeared in over 175 films in his acting career. Shashi Kapoor formed his most successful professional collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan, Pran, Sanjeev Kumar, Raakhee, Sharmila Tagore, and Zeenath Aman.

Here we present Shashi Kapoor's 5 best films to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look: Satyam Shivam Sundaram The iconic film, which was directed by Shashi Kapoor's elder brother and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, depicted a unique love story. The actor played the role of Rajeev, a young man who falls in love with an attractive singer named Roopa, without knowing about her disfigured face. Zeenat Aman played the role of Roopa in the film, which evetually earned the cult-classic status. You can watch Satyam Shivan Sundaram on Zee5. Kabhie Kabhie The multi-starrer, which was helmed by Yash Chopra, Kabhi starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Raakhee in the lead roles. Kabhie Kabhie revolves around the life of Pooja and Amit who fall in love with each other but, late get married to people of their parents’ choice. This iconic film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.