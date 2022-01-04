Defamation Case: Court rejects Javed Akhtar’s demand of NBW against Kangana Ranaut; Next hearing on Feb 1

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has moved an application before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM) for issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kangana Ranaut. Today, the court has rejected his demand and gave a fresh date for the hearing in the matter. News agency ANI shared the news on its Twitter handle. To note, Akhtar has filed the defamation case against the actress, alleging that she made defamatory and baseless comments about him in a television interview.

ANI tweeted, “Court rejects the demand for issuance of non-bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut; next hearing on February 1 at Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate: Javed Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bhardwaj.” As mentioned in India TV report, “It can be clearly deciphered from the conduct of the accused that from the time of issuance of process by this court (Andheri metropolitan magistrate court) she has been deploying all possible tactics to cause inordinate delays in the matter.”

It is worth mentioning here that the defamation case was filed against Ranaut in November 2020. To note, a chief metropolitan magistrate had rejected Ranaut's petition seeking transfer of the criminal defamation case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii. She will be seen next in Dhaakad and Tejas. She also recently announced another film, The Incarnation: Sita with Alaukik Desai.

