Defamation complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for her verbal attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Releasing a minute-long video after her office was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray and his government.

did not stay silent when she landed in Mumbai and her office was demolished to ruins by the city's civic body BMC. The actress shared inside videos on social media and even attacked state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Terming her hasty office demolition, Kangana termed it as 'Death of democracy'. Releasing a minute-long video, Kangana also took potshots at Uddhav and his government. Now, a police complaint has been lodged against Kangana by Bombay High Court lawyer Nitin Mane for defaming CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Referring to Kangana's Facebook post of 9 September, the lawyer has filed a complaint against posts which allege government links with 'movie mafia'. The complaint has been registered with the Vikhroli police station in the city and it has been filed under section 499 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) which relates to criminal defamation.

Taking a jibe at Uddhav on Wednesday, Kangana in her video had said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? By joining hands with the film mafia and breaking down my house, you've taken a huge revenge? Today, my house is demolished. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished. Remember, this is wheel of time. Won't always stay constant."

Come Udhav Thakeray and Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Later on Wednesday evening, Kangana also tweeted, "Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless (sic)."

