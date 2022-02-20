Delhi 6 turns 13: Abhishek Bachchan takes us down the memory lane with THIS post

Delhi 6 is one of the most loved films of that time. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial was a cult film and be it the songs or the scenes, everything is etched in our minds. Well, believe it or not, the Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer has turned 13 today. Jr Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share an animation video that consists of several scenes from the film and we bet you will go down memory lane.

The video begins with the face of Abhishek Bachchan and later it turns into a collage of several scenes from the movie. Each of the scene will get you nostalgic and especially the background music in the video, the iconic theme song of Delhi 6 will make you want to hear this song right away. Sharing this video, Abhishek wrote, “From Mamdu's Jalebi, to Dadi's laad-pyaar to Bittu's chirping and Ali Chacha's words of wisdom...13 years passed, but all this is still so fresh in my mind #13yearsofDelhi6.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas. He will next be seen in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and will also be seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer.

Pinkvilla had recently reported that R Balki’s Ghoomer is being shot in Panchgani, and Amitabh Bachchan will make a special appearance in this much-awaited film. This will reunite Big B and Balki after Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka. This movie, which kickstarted earlier this month, also features Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Pinkvilla has learnt that the duo are paired opposite each other in this Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

