Delhi advocate held for making false allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian’s death cases: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death cases, which have shocked the nation, continues to be a mystery to be solved and everyone has an opinion about the case.

Since last four months, Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death has been a mysterious case not just for the aam janta but also for the investigating teams. Ever since Disha and Sushant were found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 8 and June 14 respectively, there have been several theories doing the rounds. Everyone has been brimming with an opinion about what could have transpired with them.

And while CBI has been investigating Sushant and Disha’s death cases, it is reported that Mumbai police has arrested a Delhi advocate named Vibhor Anand for spreading fake news about the Sushant and Disha’s death case. According to a report published in NDTV, Vibhor had made several sensational and defamatory allegations in the cases along with concocting fake conspiracy theories. He had claimed that Disha was raped before death and even named several prominent personalities in the case. In fact, his Twitter account has been suspended for violating the guidelines of the social media platform. As of now, Vibhor has been booked under sections of the law, including the Information Technology Act and has been brought to Mumbai.

It is reported that the accused had not just spread fake theories in the death cases but also made attempts to defame the Maharashtra government. Speaking about the same, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told NDTV, "A fake narrative started in the media that Mumbai police did a bad job- we faced a lot of abuse. We were always sure of our investigation."

Credits :NDTV

