Delhi Assembly panel summons actor Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on Sikhs

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in trouble for her recent remarks on Sikhs. In the latest update, she has been summoned by the Delhi Assembly's Panel on peace and harmony over her remarks against Sikhs, as reported by NDTV. Reportedly, the actress has been told to appear before the committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on December 6. To note, earlier, a first information report (FIR) in Mumbai had been filed by Sikhs against her for using derogatory language against them on social media.

A statement issued by the committee reads, “The Committee has received multiple complaints eliciting outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by Ms. Kangana Ranaut, the film actress, on her official Instagram Account namely @kanganaranaut. According to the complainants, the stories published by Ms. Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Account which has a massive reach and is being followed by around 80 lakh of people worldwide, specifically illustrates the instances which hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Community and has a tendency to disturb the peace and harmony of the society.”

The statement further reads, “Given the gravity and the importance of all these issues in the NCT of Delhi, the committee on ‘Peace and Harmony’ under the Chairmanship of MLA Raghav Chadha has summoned Ms. Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Committee so as to deliberate on the present issue in a more comprehensive and coherent manner. The summons were issued and she has been called to appear on 06.12.2021 at 12 pm.”

The actress had on Wednesday reacted also to the FIR and wrote on her Instagram, “Another day another FIR…Just in case they come to arrest me…mood at home.”