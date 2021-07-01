Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo supports Imran Khan’s decision to pursue filmmaking: He's a trained director

Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur starrer Delhi Belly was released in 2011. The film was a hit at the box office.

Abhinay Deo directorial Delhi Belly was released in 2011. The film left the audience in awe. It starred Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur in the lead roles. And Vijay Raaz, Poorna Jagannathan, and Shenaz Treasury were seen in the pivotal roles. The drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the picturization and performance of the actors. The film gave more popularity to Imran Khan. But after 10 years, many things have changed and the director shared his thoughts on them.

In an interview with The Times of India, he spoke about Imran Khan and his decision of quitting acting and pursuing filmmaking. He said, “He is a trained director. And we should welcome his decision. If he thinks he can better perform in the direction field then let it be. The point is that talent should not be wasted and it should come out in whatever manner.” Although the director also mentioned that he wants to work with the actor again in any film.

He also revealed that after Delhi Belly, he had offered a few feature films to the actor but he took the call to go towards direction rather than acting. “He is a very talented guy, well-read, very well aware of world cinema,” he added.

The film was written by Akshat Verma and produced by . Imran made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He was last seen in 'Katti Batti' which was released in 2015. The film also starred .

Also Read: The Past Blast: When Aamir Khan was to direct and act in Yaadon Ki Baaraat remake with Imran Khan

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×