Delhi Court grants divorce to Yo Yo Honey Singh from wife Shalini Talwar after 11 years of marriage: Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence



In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted divorce to singer-rapper Honey Singh and his wife, Shalini Talwar, after an almost 11-year marriage. Principal Judge of the Family Court, Paramjit Singh, approved the second motion in this case, concluding a nearly two-and-a-half-year legal process.

Delhi Court officially grants Honey Singh divorce from Shalini Talwar

On November 7, the Delhi court finalized the divorce of renowned singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife, Shalini Talwar, marking the end of their nearly 11-year-long marriage.

During the court hearing today, the judge inquired whether Singh had any intentions of attempting reconciliation and resuming life with his wife. To this, Singh responded unequivocally, stating that there was no chance of them reuniting.

The Principal Judge of the Family Court, Paramjit Singh, issued the divorce decree following a mutual settlement agreement that effectively resolved all their disputes. Notably, this included a domestic violence case that Shalini Talwar had lodged against the singer and his family. Subsequent to the settlement, Singh's wife withdrew the domestic violence case, which had accused him and his family of aggressive conduct. Furthermore, she had alleged that the singer had a history of employing criminal intimidation and brutal violence against those who opposed his demands.