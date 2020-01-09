Delhi court reserves Chhapaak's order on Thursday; Deets inside

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the complaint of lawyer Aparna Bhat against the filmmakers of "Chhapaak" seeking an interim injunction claiming that she has not been given due credit for her work.

Civil Judge Dr. Pankaj is likely to pass an order later in the day. The plaintiff has contended that she has contributed skills and knowledge in the making of the film "Chhappak", which is going to be released on Friday. The maker of the film despite acknowledging her work and assuarence had not given her due credit.

"If a person has been given a promise based on which a contribution is made, the work needs to be acknowledged. I am not concerned for money, I am seeking acknowledgement," said senior advocate Sanjay Parikh appearing for complainant and lawyer Aparna Bhatt.

