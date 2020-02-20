Delhi Crime 2: Real life IAS officer Abhishek Singh to play himself in the Netflix series

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra ropes in real-life IAS Officer Abhishek Singh to play himself in Delhi Crime Season 2.

Netflix series Delhi Crime came as a clutter-breaking web show. Based on a Delhi gang-rape case, the crime series follows the Delhi Police investigation into finding the men behind the heinous crime. Starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rajesh Tailang and Akash Dahiya, the show received critical acclaim from all corners with viewers demanding for its season 2. While the makers of the show have announced its second season, real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh has been roped in to play himself in the crime series.

A report by Hindustan Times says that Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was convinced that Abhishek Singh would do justice to the role in Delhi Crime 2. He believed that Abhishek would bring in the finer nuances from his own experience as an officer which an actor will find difficult to portray. He persuaded him to do the role and the entire team was appalled when they saw his onscreen confidence.

ALSO READ | Ghibli Movies on Netflix: THIS iconic Japanese movie from the studio will NOT release on the platform

Abhishek has held key positions in the administrative departments of the country. At present, he is posted as the Deputy Commissioner in Delhi. He has led several demolition campaigns against illegal constructions in the capital and is credited for the supervision of Delhi’s Odd-Even Traffic Scheme. On being approached for Delhi Crime, he sought permission from the Chief Secretary of Delhi Mr. Vijay Dev, who encouraged him to make use of the opportunity.

Watch the trailer of Delhi Crime 2:

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More