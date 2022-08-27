Delhi Crime 2 Twitter Review: Fans hail Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang's performances, call it a 'must watch'

Shefali Shah has come again to win hearts with her latest web series Delhi Crime Season 2. The first season created history last year by being the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards as it bagged the Best Drama Series title. Apart from Shefali, Delhi Crime 2 also stars Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Adil Hussain, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Datt, Anurag Arora, and Denzil Smith. The web series was premiered on August 26 on Netflix.

As soon as Delhi Crime Season 2 got premiered on Netflix, fans binge-watched it and arrived on Twitter to give their verdicts. They hailed the performances of Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, and Rasika Dugal and called it a must-watch. A fan tweeted, "Watched delhi crime season 2...And what an actor shefali shah is...She has nailed it again...Rest actors are in top form too..Season 2 is a must watch". Another user wrote, "#DelhiCrimes on @NetflixIndia is absolutely fantastic! Great narrative & brilliant acting; not only by leads like @ShefaliShah_, @RasikaDugal, @rajeshtailang but each & every small actor - ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’ impresses with its representation of crime & police; a must watch!". Similar tweets flooded social media. Let's read them.

Delhi Crime Season 2 Twitter Review:

To note, Delhi Crime Season 2 revolves around DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (played by Shefali Shah) and her team’s efforts to solve the mystery around the heinous crimes that’s happening with the privileged senior citizens of the city.

Delhi Crime 2 is directed by Tanuj Chopra and is written by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi and Ensia Mirza.

