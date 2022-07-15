Delhi Crime, Masaba Masaba, Jamtara, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives & Mismatched set for season 2

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to bring the second seasons of popular shows such as 'Delhi Crime', 'Masaba Masaba', 'Jamtara', 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and 'Mismatched' in 2022

Delving further into the crime thriller genre, seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team return in a second season of India's only International Emmy Award winning series, 'Delhi Crime'.

Inspired by true events, witness top-cop Vartika spearhead another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.

The cast includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma. CLICK HERE

Raw and addictive, the stakes are higher than ever before as 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega' returns with India's biggest scam. It stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany & Seema Pahwa.

In Season 2, 'Masaba Masaba', starring fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actress Neena Gupta, returns with cameos, exploring the theme of 'Hustle vs Heart'.

Amping up the entertainment quotient further, the sassy Bollywood wives, Maheep, Bhavna, Seema and Neelam bring the oomph, glamour and drama letting audiences into their homes and lives, sharing a glimpse of their star studded world.

Ticking all the boxes of romance, young adult and nostalgia, Season 2 of 'Mismatched' will take people back to the Aravalli Institute as the ensemble traverses new friendships and relationships whilst tackling new academic challenges, self-acceptance and more.

It will bring back Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade on the screen.

