Delhi Crime’s Shefali Shah calls ‘Boycott Bollywood’, cancel culture ‘a trend’: Don't think it's long-lasting

Shefali Shah is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Over the years, she has delivered multiple memorable performances in films like Monsoon Wedding, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, and the recently released film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. Her acting range and skills have earned her both critical acclaim and the love and adulation of the audience. Now, she is gearing up for the second season of her highly successful series Delhi Crime. Amid this, she joined a news portal for a chat, wherein she expressed her views on the ongoing boycott and cancel culture in Bollywood.

Shefali Shah shares thoughts on ‘Boycott Bollywood’ and ‘Cancel Culture’

Lately, boycott trends and cancel culture of Bollywood movies and actors on social media have grabbed significant attention. In a chat with India Today, Shefali Shah was asked the same. Addressing the issue, the actress expressed her belief that boycott culture would not last long. She said, "It's a trend. I don't think it's long-lasting." When asked about the perception that Bollywood might be nearing its end, she said, “Really! I don't think it's possible. Films is a culture like cricket. It can't die...it can't. People have their point of view, they have their opinions, but there is also a lot of love and appreciation that we get. I think we should just take it in our stride and just say 'we tried' and we move on.”

About Delhi Crime Season 2

The trailer of Shefali Shah's second season of Netflix’s Delhi Crime came out recently. The first season created history last year by being the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards as it bagged the Best Drama Series title. The trailer of the second season brings back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Singh, with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles. The show is slated to start streaming on Netflix from August 26th.

