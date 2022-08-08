Delhi Crime S2 Trailer: Shefali Shah aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi tries to decode a series of murders; WATCH

The trailer of Shefali Shah's second season of Netflix’s Delhi Crime is finally out. The first season created history last year by being the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards as it bagged the Best Drama Series title. The trailer of the second season brings back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Singh, with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles.

The trailer of Delhi Crime season 2 shows how Delhi Police is on the hunt for a serial killer this time. The video further reflects the struggles cops face in order to monitor such a situation in the city with an understaffed force. The first season of Delhi Crime The first two episodes also premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic category, where it was bought by Netflix. While the first season was written, directed and created by Richie Mehta, this time around, he has been credited as the creator. The show’s first season was based on the Delhi Police’s investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape.

Check out Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer:

Shefali Shah recently took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the Delhi Crime season 2 trailer and wrote: "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!" As the series was recently renewed for Season 2, an intriguing trailer of the same was released leaving netizens amazed.

Fans reacted with excitement as they commented on the trailer. A user wrote: "I had goosebumps after watching this series. Can't wait for S2." While another user said: "Oh gosh i have been waiting for this." A third user commented: "@shefalishahofficial she is so real in acting that sometimes while watching her on screen I feel scared. Just love her on screen." Meanwhile, Delhi Crime season 2 will premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix.

