Delhi Crime Season 2 Teaser: Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi attempts to catch a serial killer; WATCH

Shefali Shah is back as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the second season of the hit crime drama web series, Delhi Crime. It is written and directed by Richie Mehta and SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan. The series also features other main characters including Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang. The first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder incident, which shook the entire country and the series follows the story in the aftermath of the gang rape, where Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali) is tasked to find the culprits responsible for the assaults and subsequent death of the female victim.

The second season of Delhi Crime will have the same characters but with a different crime story. Sharing the teaser, Shefali Shah captioned it: "terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police Prepared to take on this new threat #DelhiCrimeSeason2. COMING ON 26th AUGUST. #DelhiCrime." Meanwhile, Delhi Crime Season 2 will premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix. The 1-minute long teaser shows a glimpse of Shefali as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi attempting to catch a serial killer in Delhi Crime.

Check out Delhi Crime S2 Teaser:

At the International Emmy Awards held in September 2020, the first season of Delhi Crime received the award for Outstanding Drama Series becoming the first ever Indian series to win this award. The first two episodes were also premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic category.

Earlier this month, Netflix India shared a teaser video giving a glimpse into the upcoming second seasons of many of its hit shows gearing up for a release this year including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Masaba Masaba, Mismatched, and She.

