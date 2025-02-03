Delhi Crime Season 3 First Look OUT: Shefali Shah and team return for ‘toughest case’; Huma Qureshi is menacing in never-seen-before avatar

The wait of the fans has finally come to an end as the highly acclaimed series Delhi Crime gears up for its third season. The first look has now been released. Shefali Shah and her team return for their ‘toughest case’ yet, while the antagonist Huma Qureshi looks menacing in her never-seen-before avatar. The ladies promise a thrilling face-off in Delhi Crime Season 3.

Today, February 3, 2025, the makers of Delhi Crime Season 3 unveiled the first look at the Next on Netflix event. It is available to watch on their social media platforms. The 58 second clip showcases Shefali Shah’s cop character Vartika Chaturvedi aka Madam Sir in Assam. She is overseeing the opening of a truck out of which a group of young girls comes out.

The clip also features Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra. Huma Qureshi is seen in a ruthless avatar as she is involved in the crime of human trafficking. The video offers a peek into the twists and turns that await the audience.

Watch the first look here!

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement and took to the comments section to share their appreciation. One person said, “Can not wait for Shefali Shah's magic again,” while another wrote, “Finally!!!!!! very excited for season 3. This is longg due!” A user stated, “Superrrrrr excited loved both the previous seasons.”

One comment read, “Can't wait to watch season 3 of Delhi Crime, in addition I like to see a Delhi Crime spinoff show set in Mumbai, Mumbai Crime would be a great title, dealing with crimes within Mumbai.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “Open the case files. Madam Sir and the team are back! The Emmy award winning franchise returns with their toughest case yet. Delhi Crime: S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Delhi Crime Season 3 is directed by Tanuj Chopra. The crime drama series is slated to arrive on Netflix, but the release date hasn’t been announced yet.