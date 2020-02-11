Delhi Elections 2020: Amidst AAP’s landslide victory, Katrina Kaif's video of her sweeping goes viral; WATCH
The results of the much talked about Delhi Elections 2020 are almost out and Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party is witnessing a landslide victory yet again in the national capital. To note, this is the third time the AAP will be making a government in Delhi and the supporters of the party can’t stop gushing over their win. Although the final results are yet to be announced, the trends clearly demonstrate that AAP has once again managed to beat national parties like Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.
Elated over the victory, the netizens have taken over the social media with a storm congratulating Kejriwal and his team. Amid these, a video of Katrina Kaif has been going viral on micro-blogging site Twitter wherein she is seen using a broom (the election symbol of AAP). In the video, Katrina was seen dressed in a white kurti and salwar and was sweeping the floor with a broom. The netizens have been sharing the video claiming that the Thugs of Hindostan star is happy with AAP’s glorious win in Delhi Elections 2020 and is celebrating it with a broomstick.
Take a look at the tweets:
कैटरीना कैफ ने दी बधाई आम आदमी पार्टी की जीत की खुशी में... झाड़ू लगाकर मनाई खुशी.. @Katrinakaif#KatrinaKaif#ArvindKejriwal #DelhiResults #DelhiPolls2020 #केजरीवाल_दिल्ली_का_सरताज@BeingSalmanKhan @anjanaomkashyap @sakshijoshii @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/VXcTteOYn9
— મોહસીન mo-hasin (@Mohsin46734334) February 11, 2020
— Amjad Ismile (@AmjadIsmile) February 11, 2020
— Murari Ratanpura (@MurariM10583419) February 11, 2020
— Hawan (@Ziddi_troll) February 11, 2020
While the video is going viral, much to everyone’s surprise, it is not related to the elections. In fact, the video was shot by Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar on the sets of the movie. In fact, Akshay had also shared the video on social media and even called her the new Swachh Bharat ambassador.
To note, Akshay and Katrina have collaborated for this Rohit Shetty directorial after a decade. They had last shared the screen in 2010 release Tees Maar Khan. Sooryavanshi will be hitting the screens on March 27, 2020.
Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi #BTS pic.twitter.com/NpzQJUaKLw
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2020
