Delhi Elections 2020: KRK takes a witty jibe at Manoj Tiwari over his claims of defeating Arvind Kejriwal

After AAP registered a glorious win in Delhi Elections 2020, KRK took a jibe at Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari in a hilarious way.

The results of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 are out and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has witnessed a clean sweep. AAP has managed to beat Bharatiya Janata Party with huge margins. And while the AAP supporters are beaming with happiness, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is being trolled on social media over his claims to win over 50 seats in the national capital. To recall, Tiwari, who was confident about BJP’s win in the Assembly elections, had claimed that his party will win with a majority in Delhi.

Interestingly, his claims have now invited social media trolls for him. Joining the league was Kamaal R Khan who also took a funny jibe at Manoj Tiwari’s overconfident claims of defeating Arvind Kejriwal. Taking reference of the BJP leader’s stint in Bigg Boss season 4, KRK stated that while Manoj Tiwari failed to snatch eggs from co-contestant Dolly Bindra during a task, how could he snatch Delhi from Kejriwal. “Manoj Tiwari was not able to snatch an egg from Dolly Bindra in #BiggBoss house, and he was dreaming to snatch Delhi from #Kejriwal? How? Mungeri Lal Ke Sapne,” he tweeted.

Manoj Tiwari was not able to snatch an egg from Dolly Bindra in #BiggBoss house, and he was dreaming to snatch Delhi from #Kejriwal? How? Mungeri Lal Ke Sapne! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari has accepted the party’s defeat in the elections as aam aadmi’s mandate. He even congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for creating the government in the national capital for the first time. This isn’t all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his best wishes to Kejriwal for his glorious triumph. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal has thanked the janta of Delhi for supporting their party in huge numbers.

