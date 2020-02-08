Delhi Elections 2020: Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu is beaming with joy as she casts her vote with family

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad

Today, the national capital of India will witness polling to elect a new government and as Delhi-ites flock to the polling booths to cast their vote, we had Pink actress , who like a responsible citizen of the country, flew from Mumbai to Delhi to cast her vote. That’s right! Taapsee Pannu, along with her sister Shagun Pannu, flew to their hometown on Friday with her mother and shared a selfie on social media wherein she wrote, “A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE!..”

And today right in the morning, Taapsee Pannu took to social media to post a photo with her entire family showing their inked finger and alongside the photo, Tappsee wrote, “Pannu Parivaar’ has voted. Have you ? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts….” In the photo, Taapsee Pannu is seen wearing a sky blue co-ord set and as always, looking chic. For all those who don’t know, New Delhi is voting today i.e. February 8, 2020 to elect a new government and while BJP is eyeing to form the government with its campaign around the alleged failures of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking for a comeback by beating their own record of 67 in 2015.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, the film has earned a lot of praise for the hard-hitting message of not tolerating violence in a relationship. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28, 2020 and post Thappad, Taapsee will also be seen in Mithali Raj’s biopic- Shabaash Mithu.

