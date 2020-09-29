  1. Home
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over Rakul Preet Singh's plea to not publish news on her in drugs case

Rakul Preet Singh had filed an urgent plea to ensure that media does not broadcast, publish or print any news items on her in relation to the Rhea Chakraborty drug case until the NCB completes investigation.
September 29, 2020
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over Rakul Preet Singh's plea to not publish news on her in drugs case
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday replied to Rakul Preet Singh's urgent plea which the actress had filed earlier. According to Bar And Bench, Rakul had moved the Delhi HC seeking a direction to ensure that media does not broadcast, publish or print any news items on her in relation to the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

Rakul, in her plea, has stated that there must be no news reports on her, until the Narcotics Control Bureau completes its investigation and files an appropriate report.  

The drugs case which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau has seen top Bollywood actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor come under the scanner. The Delhi HC on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre and others based on Rakul's plea. 

ANI tweeted, "Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre & others on a plea by actor Rakul Preet Singh, seeking interim direction to respondents to ensure that media doesn't broadcast any programme, publish or print any article/write-ups relating to her in a drugs case. #SushantSinghRajput." More details on this are awaited. 

In her plea, Rakul said that news channels have invaded her privacy rights and even continued the "slander campaign". The actress also said that her statement to the NCB can be examined by the court to cross check and see how news channels have published fake news and opted for 'malicious broadcasting'.   

