Delhi HC refuses to stay release of film based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life; Dismisses KK Singh's plea

Reportedly, the Delhi High Court has dismissed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh's petition seeking a stay on a film reportedly based on his son's life. The actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court reportedly dismissed the plea filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh that was apparently seeking a restrain on films proposed on the actor's life. As per a report of the Hindustan Times, the Delhi High Court refused to stay the release of a film titled Nyay: The Justice that was reportedly based on the life of the late actor. As per the report, a single bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula refused to grant ex-parte, ad-interim injunction to restrain filmmakers from using SSR's name, lifestyle, caricature of like for future films or projects.

As per the HT report, the late actor's father KK Singh had filed a plea against the proposed biopic on his son's life. In his suit, the late actor's father apparently argued that if any publication, production depicts SSR's private life, it would be a 'blatant and wilful' breach of a fundamental right to privacy. The plea reportedly also claimed that films related to the late actor's life may affect investigation related to his demise. As per HT's report, the films on which the late actor's father sought a stay included Nyay: The Injustice, Shashank.

Talking to the publication, AP Singh, lawyer of filmmakers and producers told HT that it was a matter of 'happiness' for them as they had won today. He said, "his victory belongs not just to us, but also to all directors, producers who made these films to give the right direction to society."

Recently, late actor's sister Meetu Singh also shared her family's stance on the proposed biopics on late Sushant Singh Rajput in a series of tweets. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai. His untimely demise left the nation shocked and grieving.

