Delhi HC to hear plea filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father against film on late actor’s life on Feb 12

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

In July this year, the Delhi High Court refused to stay further telecast of the movie titled Nyay: The Justice, which was allegedly based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput. In August, Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh moved Delhi High Court against the refusal to restrain the continued online streaming of the film. Now, the Delhi HC has posted for February 12, 2024, a plea by Sushant’s father, against a single-judge bench’s order rejecting his plea to halt the continued streaming of the film.

Delhi HC to hear plea against film on Sushant Singh Rajput on Feb 12

According to a report in IANS, the Delhi Court will hear a plea filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father against the film ‘Nyay: The Justice’, on February 12 next year. A division bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja has given time to all the parties involved to file their replies.

In August, a division bench of Justices Varma and Dharmesh Sharma had reportedly issued a notice to several people, including the filmmakers, whom Krishna Kishore Singh has alleged are taking ‘unfair commercial advantage’ of his deceased son’s life.

The movie was released on the OTT platform Lapalap in June 2021, a year post Sushant’s death. In July this year, the Delhi HC refused to stop the streaming of the film stating that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rights to personality and privacy were ‘extinguished’ with his death in 2020.

A single judge bench of Justice C. Hari Shankar said in his ruling, “The information contained, and shown, in the impugned film, is entirely derived from items which featured in the media and, therefore, constitute publicly available information. In making a film on the basis thereof, it could not, therefore, be said that the defendants had violated any right of Rajput, much less of the plaintiff [his father].”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the nation.

ALSO READ: Kai Po Che star Amit Sadh recalls feeling 'frustrated' for not being able to reach Sushant Singh Rajput