Delhi High Court asks YouTube, Google, Twitter and Reddit to remove leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Post enjoying the massive success of Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen in Jawan. It is helmed by Atlee and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Recently, the actor was seen shooting for the film in Mumbai and several videos were leaked on the Internet. The leaked videos got everyone super excited. However, on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court directed social media platforms to remove the leaked content of Jawan and stop their circulation as well.

Delhi High Court orders social media platforms to take down Jawan's leaked content

According to the reports, Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, the production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, had filed a suit over copyright infringement. On April 25, Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order and directed platforms like YouTube, Google, Twitter and Reddit to take down the viral videos from the sets of Jawan. The court also asked the Internet service providers to block access to the websites displaying or allowing downloading of copyrighted content of Jawan.

Shah Rukh's company stated that two clips of Jawan were leaked on social media. The first video featured the Pathaan actor shooting for a fight scene while the second one featured him and Nayanthara in a dance sequence. According to Bar And Bench, a part of the suit read that the leaked clips are a clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights which are causing damage and loss to the film. It also said that the leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully curated marketing strategy of a film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has teamed up for the first time with Atlee. The first look was released last year and it doubled the excitement amongst the audience. The film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special appearance. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 2.