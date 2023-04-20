Delhi High Court curbs YouTube channels from sharing videos on Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's health

On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya made headlines after she moved to Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health. Today, the Delhi High Court restrained YouTube channels from sharing videos on Aaradhya's health. The plea asserts three torts- breach of privacy, defamation and infringement of personality rights.

'Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect'

Dayan Krishnan, Ameet Naik, and Pravin Anand appeared for Aaradhya and Abhishek. The Delhi high court has granted an order of injunction against the infringers and uploaders from uploading the infringing videos and any such content which infringes privacy and gives false news about Aaradhya Bachchan. The court has also directed Google and YouTube to give details of the infringers such as contact number, email id etc.

Dayan argued that these videos are false, fake, defamatory, and uploaded with the end and intent of gaining eyeballs and adding viewership and subscriptions to the channel.

According to Live Law, Justice C Hari Shankar said, "Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be it child of celebrity or of a commoner." Speaking about the judgment, Ameet Naik said, "It is a landmark judgment on 3 counts - injunction which upholds the privacy of a child, against disseminating false and fake news about a child which is harmful to a child and against defamation. Children must be treated with parity - whether celebrity child or otherwise - the court has said that the intermediaries should have a zero tolerance policy on such fake news which is harmful to a child same as that for child pornography."