Delhi High Court directs Twitter to share details of users leaking videos of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The superstar has teamed up with the South director Atlee for the first time. The first look was unveiled last year and it got the fans quite excited. Earlier, a lot of clips from the sets were leaked on social media. SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited had filed a suit over copyright infringement. On April 25, the Delhi High Court directed platforms like YouTube, Google, Twitter and Reddit to take down the leaked videos of Jawan. Now, the latest report suggests that the court, on Wednesday, asked Twitter to disclose basic subscriber information, including e-mails, IP addresses and phone numbers, of some of its users who are allegedly sharing the videos of Jawan.

According to PTI, the counsel for the plaintiff (Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited) claimed that five accounts were posting some infringing material on Twitter. The counsel also said that those 'leaking videos' have access to the company’s system and sought disclosure of the details of these account users. Justice C Hari Shankar ordered, "The court directs defendant no 2 (Twitter) to provide information of the accounts with advance service to the counsel of the plaintiff so that the plaintiff can take appropriate action."

Earlier, SRK's company stated that two clips of Jawan were leaked on social media. The first video featured the actor shooting for a fight scene while the second one featured him and Nayanthara in a dance sequence. A part of the suit read that the leaked clips are a clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights which are causing damage and loss to the film. It also said that the leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of a film's carefully curated marketing strategy.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently announced the new release date of the film. Earlier, it was slated to hit theatres on June 2. Now, the film will be released on September 7. It also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in important roles.