Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Yo Yo Honey Singh over Maniac song lyrics; ‘Vulgarity doesn’t have any religion’

On Wednesday, March 26, the Delhi High Court rejected a petition that sought to direct singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh to modify the lyrics of his latest song, Maniac. The plea claimed that the song contained Bhojpuri lyrics that objectified women, but the court dismissed it, emphasizing that “vulgarity doesn't have any religion.”

As reported by Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, made these remarks while hearing a petition filed by Luv Kush Kumar. His counsel argued that the song allegedly promoted vulgarity by using Bhojpuri language and portrayed women in a s*xualized manner.

“Vulgarity doesn’t have any religion. It should be unqualified. Never ever say Bhojpuri vulgarity. What is this? Vulgar is vulgar. Obscene is obscene,” the bench told Kumar’s counsel.

In his petition, Kumar claimed that the song promoted explicit sexualization and used double entendres, portraying women as “objects of s*xual desire.” He further stated that the song had gained considerable attention due to its vulgar and explicit content, with lyrics that included crude language, objectified women, and contained inappropriate references, thereby fostering a culture of disrespect and sexism.

The court remarked that Kumar’s petition was not maintainable since he was seeking relief against a private person. “We can’t issue any writ. Writs are issued against states and state instrumentalities. Your matter is not in the realm of public law but private law. Writ petition would not lie,” the bench said.

The court advised Kumar to consider pursuing other legal remedies, such as filing a criminal case. It pointed out that if the matter constituted a cognizable offense, he could lodge an FIR and follow the necessary procedures if it was not registered. After hearing the court’s suggestion, Kumar decided to withdraw his plea.

For those who may not know, actress Neetu Chandra had requested the court to issue appropriate directions to modify the lyrics of the song and regulate the content of such songs.

She also urged the Patna High Court to instruct the relevant authorities to amend the obscene and derogatory lyrics of Maniac. The petition named the song’s singers, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Leo Grewal, and Ragini Vishwakarma, along with T-Series, Google, and YouTube, as respondents.