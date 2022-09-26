Delhi High court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez, confirms her lawyer Prashant Patil

Jacqueline Fernandez had grabbed all the eyeballs ever since her name came out in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress had been summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case. Several stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but Jacqueline has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy. After a lot of trouble, there finally seems to be some relief in this case for the Ram Setu actress. According to the latest reports in ETimes, the actress has been granted interim bail. Jacqueline Fernandez granted interim bail

Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Delhi High Court today for the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case. According to her lawyer Prashant Patil, "Jacqueline has been granted interim bail. This appearance is mere procedural. The next date to appear before the Court is October 22." The actress's lawyer further added that they had filed a regular bail application and now the ED has to file a reply. He also stated that she has been cooperating with the authorities ever since her name cropped up in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The court has now fixed October 22 as the next date of hearing. On this date, the court will hear the arguments on her regular bail plea. The scrutiny of the documents will also be done on the date.