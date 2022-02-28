Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL demanding change of title for Akshay Kumar’s Prithiviraj

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding the change of title for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Prithviraj. The petition was filed by an NGO named Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad and it claimed that the current title of the film is an affront to the king who ruled a large part of the film with Delhi as its capital. The petitioners of the PIL [Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad (Regd) and Ors v Union of India and Ors] had arrayed both the Union of India as well and the filmmakers as respondents in the case.

The counsel argued, “We only want the movie to have a suitable title to honour the king who ruled for nearly 26 years. In its present form, the movie is lowering the dignity of King Prithviraj Chauhan. This is in contravention of laws and therefore hurts the sentiments of the people.”

However, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said that it will not issue notice to the PIL. It further threatened to impose costs following which the counsel withdrew the petition.

Last year in December, the Gurjars in Rajasthan threatened to stop the screening of Prithviraj if the movie continues using the term 'Rajput' for Prithviraj Chauhan.

The community claimed that Prithviraj was from the Gurjar community and he was not a Rajput. However, leaders from the Rajput community have strongly rejected their claim and said that Gurjars were initially 'gauchar', who then converted into Gujjars and then Gurjars.

Prithviraj helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is all set to hit the theatres on the 10th of June. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Sonu Sood.

