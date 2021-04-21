Delhi High Court responds to SSR’s father’s plea to seek a ban on films using his name without due rights

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father moved High Court to seek a ban on various films being proposed on SSR’s life. Sister Shweta Singh Kriti responds on the matter.

Only a few months after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, few filmmakers proposed various films on the life and death of SSR. Sushant’s father moved to Delhi High Court with a plea to seek a ban on these projects since they might be moving ahead without taking the legal rights of his life. His father asked High Court to restrain any or all films that are using the likeness of his name or his story in the movies. Some of the upcoming movies are – ‘Nyay: The Justice’, ‘Suicide or Murder: A star was lost’, and ‘Shashank’.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has issued notice to the filmmakers of said movies to seek their stand by May 24 regarding the suit filed by Krishna Kishore Singh. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti wrote regarding the same on Twitter, “To reiterate the obvious “Any production, or depiction of the private life of Sushant Singh Rajput is a blatant and willful breach of fundamental right to privacy which cannot be taken away without the prior approval of his legal heir.”

To reiterate the obvious “Any production, or depiction of the private life of Sushant Singh Rajput is a blatant and willful breach of fundamental right to privacy which cannot be taken away without the prior approval of his legal heir.” https://t.co/IYinuH79qP — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) April 20, 2021

The lawyer of SSR’s father has mentioned in the plea, “any misuse of his name/ image/ caricature/ style of delivering dialogues also amounts to infringement of the personality right vested with the plaintiff besides amounting to acts of passing off”. “The said right would be available to the plaintiff after his son’s death as he is the only legal help of Sushant Singh Rajput,” High Court has asked the filmmakers of the films mentioned in the plea to respond by May 24 and the impending decision will be taken later.

