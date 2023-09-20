Delhi High Court safeguards Anil Kapoor's personality rights, bars use of name, voice, and image

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has become a gem of the industry through his spectacular acting skills and performances in movies over the years. Recently, a lawsuit was filed seeking protection of the actor’s personality rights which include his name, voice, and image rights’ safeguarding. Now, the Delhi High Court has restrained the misuse of Anil’s personality features.

Delhi High Court protects Anil Kapoor’s personality rights

According to PTI, On Wednesday, an interim order was passed to prevent Anil Kapoor’s personality attributes including his name, voice, image, and dialogue from getting misused. The order was passed against several websites and platforms after Anil alleged ‘unauthorized exploitation of his personality for commercial use’. Notably, the attributes also include Anil’s iconic ‘jhakaaaas’ dialogue.

The court’s order stated, “Defendants 1 to 16 are restrained from using ... in any manner the plaintiff Anil Kapoor's name, likeness, voice or any other attributes of his personality ... for monetary gain or otherwise.” Justice Prathiba M Singh, who passed the order on Wednesday, said, “Using the plaintiff's name, voice, dialogue, and image in an illegal manner, that too for commercial purposes, cannot be permitted. The court cannot turn a blind eye to such misuse of personality.”

Anil Kapoor on the professional front

Legendary actor and Bollywood gem, Anil Kapoor, has blessed the big screen several times since he stepped into the industry, giving his fans a treat to watch his work every now and then. Anil, who was seen in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, is now prepping for his next venture Fighter, which will be released next year. Notably, the movie will mark Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s first on-screen collaboration.

