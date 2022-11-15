Delhi Murder Case: Swara Bhasker condemns ‘gruesome’ murder of the woman; Demands ‘harshest punishment’

Content Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers. The nation is currently reeling under the shock of one of the most gruesome murder cases in Delhi. The police arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Delhi, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and scattering them one by one across Mehrauli forest. The murder case of the 27-year-old woman has sent shockwaves across the country, with people strongly condemning the heinous murder. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has also expressed her horror at the brutal murder of the woman and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

Swara Bhasker condemns the ‘gruesome’ murder of a woman in Delhi Retweeting to a journalist’s post about the Delhi murder case, Swara Bhasker wrote that she has absolutely no words. She demanded a swift investigation into the case, and for the harshest punishment to be meted out to the ‘monster’. “NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. (broken heart emoji),” tweeted Swara.

The accused has been identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla and was arrested on Saturday and sent to police custody for five days. He allegedly chopped the woman’s body into pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it. He dumped them in Delhi's Mehrauli forest over 18 days and got away with the murder for 5 to 6 months. Richa Chadha reacts to the Delhi murder case Apart from Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha has also expressed her horror at the murder case. “No mercy,” wrote the actress, while responding to a tweet mentioning the horrific details of the case.

