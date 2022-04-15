Delhi Police arrests goldsmith who bought jewellery stolen from Sonam Kapoor’s house; Reports

All eyes are on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ever since they announced their pregnancy. The couple is soon going to step into a new phase in their lives and become parents. Well, before their pregnancy announcement, Sonam and Anand had yet again hit the headlines for a major theft that took place in their Delhi residence of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore. It was reported that the Saawariya actress’ mother-in-law lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station. In the latest update, the goldsmith who had purchased the stolen jewellery has been arrested by the Delhi police.

According to reports in PTI, the jeweller has been identified as Dev Verma who is a resident of Kalkaji. It is reported that the police have recovered 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops and one brass coin from Dev Verma and this stolen jewellery amounts to Rs 1 crore. Earlier the police had arrested Aparna Ruth Wilson who was an employee at Sonam Kapoor’s residence along with her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar.

For the unversed, they were accused of stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore from Sonam Kapoor's house. She worked as a nurse to Anand Ahuja’s grandmother and had allegedly conspired the theft with her accountant husband to steal the jewellery and cash. The accused couple had also reportedly purchased an i10 car with the stolen money. The Police are currently in the process of making further recoveries.

