  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Delhi Police gets complaint against Swara Bhasker, Twitter India MD over tweets on UP man's assault

After facing the wrath of netizens over the tweets, reportedly, a complaint has been put forth to Delhi Police against Swara Bhasker in regards to her posts on Ghaziabad's elderly man alleged assault case. Netizens have been demanding action against the actress and Twitter India MD as well.
985 reads Mumbai
Delhi Police gets complaint against Swara Bhasker, Twitter India MD over tweets on UP man's assault Delhi Police gets complaint against Swara Bhasker, Twitter India MD over tweets on UP man's assault
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A complaint against actress Swara Bhasker was received by Delhi Police with regards to her tweets on Ghazibad's Elderly man's assault case. Recently, a video had gone viral on social media where an elderly man was allegedly thrashed and his beard was shaved off by a group. Different versions of the video had surfaced on social media and were circulated. Amid this, Swara had reacted on the matter and now, against her tweets, a lawyer has approached the Delhi Police with a complaint. 

As per ANI, "Delhi Police say they've received a complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari & others at Police Station Tilak Marg, in connection with an incident in Loni (Ghaziabad) where a man was thrashed & his beard was chopped off. "It is under inquiry," they say." While the complaint has been received against the actress, Twitter India's MD, the report by NDTV states that the police are yet to file an FIR in the matter. As per the report, the lawyer claimed that Swara and journalist Arfa Khanum and a person named Asif Khan, allegedly propagated hate among citizens using their Twitter handle.

Take a look:

Reportedly, the complaint against Twitter India MD Manish was put forth as he allegedly did not act to remove the tweets by Swara and others. Since the report about Delhi Police getting a complaint against the actress has been out, netizens have been expressing their thoughts on Twitter and this has led up to the 'Swara Bhasker' trend on the platform. In the UP assault case, the state's police also went ahead to file an FIR against Twitter India and 8 others. In their FIR, Twitter has been accused of not removing 'misleading' content regarding the incident that took place. 

Also Read| Elderly Man Assault Case: Swara Bhasker slammed by netizens over tweets; Called out for 'communal violence'

Credits :ANINDTV

You may like these
Elderly Man Assault Case: Swara Bhasker slammed by netizens over tweets; Called out for 'communal violence'
Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' calls him ‘South ka Swara Bhasker'; Here's what the actress replied
Swara Bhasker lauds Anand Bhushan & Rimzim Dadu for breaking ties with Kangana Ranaut post Twitter suspension
Swara Bhasker reveals why Kareena Kapoor Khan is a legend and a whole mood; Here’s how Kareena reacted to her
Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on Swara Bhasker; Says 'Stay well, stay fierce my veere'
Sonam Kapoor goes the throwback way in birthday wish for Swara Bhasker: May your voice only amplify with time